DUBAI (GN): Airbus has won a $16bn (£12.3bn) order for 50 aircraft from Emirates as the Dubai-based airline continues its international expansion. The order for the A350-900 XWBs - extra wide body - is the first big contract announced at the 2019 Dubai Air Show. The A350’s wings are made in the UK, and the aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines. Emirates said the airline was still in talks with Boeing about buying more aircraft from the US manufacturer. The Airbus order, announced at a hastily-convened news conference after last-minute negotiations, will be used to help re-shape the Emirates fleet as the airline adjusts to a slowing regional market and the early end to production of the A380 super-jumbo jet. The airline’s chairman and chief executive, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said the A350s would allow Emirates to expand its long-haul network. The first of the A350 aircraft, which flies up to 15 hours and carries 350 passengers, will be delivered in 2023.