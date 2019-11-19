Share:

KARACHI - Following the directive of the Supreme Court, anti-encroachments staff of KMC took action at Tanga Stand in Sadder area under the supervision of the senior director land anti encroachments Bashir Siddiqui to remove all cabin, food stalls, push carts, animal cage, tables and chairs, sugar cane juice machine from foot paths and seized these items.

Deputy director Asif Jetha carried out operation with the help of police and other staff.

In another operation at the Lea Market and G Allana Road deputy director Iftikhar Siddiqui led the team to remove all cabin, patharas and other encroachments from the pavements and other places and deposited seized stuff in the KMC store.

In district Central the anti-encroachments team in the presence of director Minhaj ul Haq and deputy director Tariq Khan took action at the dak khana stop in Liaquatabad where all food stalls, cabin, push carts and puncture shops were removed.

Meanwhile on the directive of the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar the senior director land anti encroachments Bashir Siddiqui talked with the protesting Light House traders in front of the KMC head office and assured their leader Hakeem Shah that he will put up problems of traders before the mayor to chalk out the work plan in light of the issues faced by them. The traders announced the end of their protest after they got this assurance.