Share:

Rawalpindi-An area magistrate on Monday extended physical remand of alleged serial killer Suhail Ayaz, accused of raping and filming 30 minor boys, for four days, informed sources.

The paedophile had been remanded into police custody on November 13 and the police produced him again in the court seeking more remand, they said.

According to sources, a police team, headed by SHO Police Station Rawat, produced the accused Suhail Ayaz aka Ali before court of area magistrate Rizwan Hassnain Sheikh and sought remand for seven days.

The police pleaded before court that the investigators have to arrest the accomplices of the accused. Therefore, the court should grant seven days physical remand. However, the judge turned down the request of Police and granted only four days remand. The court also ordered police to reproduce the accused before court on 23 November for further proceeding.

Earlier, the judge Rizwan Hassnain Sheikh asked the suspect if he had been beat up in custody. No one beat me up, the suspect replied. When asked by the judge whether Suhail’s medical exam had been carried out, the investigation officer replied in the affirmative saying that it had been taken the very day it was ordered.

Separately, a magistrate also gave another child molester in physical custody to police for four days. The accused has been identified as Ahsan Khokhar.

Police have arrested two men namely Saqib and Ahsan Khokhar during a raid after filing a case under section 377 of PPC against them with Police Station Civil Lines. In the First Information Report (FIR) the applicant accused Adnan alias Dani and Saqib Rashid had picked up his nephew aged 14 on a motorcycle from outside of his school, brought him into a room in Khatana where they sodomised him. He said the two men managed to escape from the crime scene. He requested police to file case against accused and to arrest them. Police, taking action, registered case and began investigation. Later on, police, following orders of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, carried out a raid in Ali Town and Adiala Road and held two men Saqib Rashid and Ahsan Khokhar and shifted them to Police Station for further investigation.

An investigator told The Nation that police freed an accused Saqib Rashid because the victim given him clean chit. However, he said, remand of Ahsan Khokhar has been obtained from court. He said police have also launched a manhunt to round up the main accused Adnan alias Dani.