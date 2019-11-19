Share:

LAHORE - The Argentine Republic Polo Cup 2019 will get underway today (Tuesday) here at the historical Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. LPC President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana has said that the Argentine’s Ambassador will inaugurate the six-goal tournament, which is being participated by four teams, including Magic River, Guard Group/Dascon Construction Company, Adamjee Insurance and Platinum Homes. The first match of the event will be played today (Tuesday) between Guard Group/Dascon Construction Company and Platinum Homes at 1:00 pm while in the second match at 3:00 pm, Magic River will vie against Adamjee Insurance. The main and subsidiary finals will take place on Sunday.