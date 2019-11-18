Share:

LOS ANGELES-An emotional Ariana Grande canceled a concert in Kentucky on Sunday as she battles a nasty sickness.

The pop star had been slated to take the stage at Rupp Arena in Lexington but told fans she’s “devastated” she won’t be able to perform.

“So I woke up kind of 10 times worse, and it hurts so bad to swallow,” Grande said in an Instagram video, during which she appeared to choke back tears.

“I’m not really sure what’s going on, but, I, unfortunately, don’t think I’ll be able to push through tonight,” she said.

Grande, 26, had informed fans Saturday in an Instagram post that she was feeling sick and wanted to give them a heads up before her scheduled concert.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” artist said ticket holders would receive a refund and assured fans she’d keep them updated on her health as she figures out what’s ailing her.

Grande is in the midst of a world tour that runs through December. Her next scheduled gig is set for Atlanta on Nov. 19.