Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday made changes in his cabinet and brought Asad Umar back as Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives.

Umar has previously served as finance minister. He replaced Khusro Bakhtiar as Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives.

Special Assitant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Aashiq Awan announed it on Monday through a tweet. In the tweet, she said, “Asad Umar has been appointed as minister for planning and special initiatives, however, Khusro Bakhtiar will be given charge of the petroleum ministry and the notification will be issued soon in this regard.”

Well placed sources told The Nation that it was decided two weeks back Umar would be given Planning and Special Initiatives portfolio.

They said that the PM and senior leadership convinced Asad Umar to rejoin the cabinet.

They mentioned that Umar had been defending the PM and party policies even after resigning from the portfolio of finance minister.