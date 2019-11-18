Share:

LOS ANGELES-American-Palestinian model Bella Hadid just dropped a bombshell confession about modeling for lingerie brand Victoria’a Secret

Despite walking the luxury brand’s fashion show for three consecutive years, Hadid reveals it wasn’t until Rihanna’s Fenty show during New York Fashion Week that she was comfortable with walking the ramp, reported InStyle.

Gigi’s younger sister spoke at the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris and without explicitly naming names, she said her experience at Fenty was more empowering than her participation in “other lingerie shows.”

“Rihanna’s amazing,” she told LoïcPrigent at the event. “For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really good. Because when I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway.”

Rihanna stages Savage X Fenty fashion show exclusively for Amazon

According to Hadid, this was due to the superstar singer allowing her to walk the runway anyway she wanted, which alleviated the pressure too act a certain way. “I like being another character. I think at this point I don’t necessarily love being myself sometimes,” she shared. “Sometimes on the runway you get either nervous or you forget how your legs move.”