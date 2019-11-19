Share:

LAHORE - The Annual Cancer Care Charity Polo Cup 2019 will explode into action here at Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) today (Tuesday). LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab said that this event is being organized to create awareness among the people. In all, top five teams have been participating which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Barry’s, Zaki Farms and Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints while Pool B comprises Diamond Paints and Matser Paints. Today (Tuesday), the first match of the event will be contested between Barry’s and Zaki Farms at 3:00 pm while the subsidiary and main finals will be held on Sunday, he concluded.