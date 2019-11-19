Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Monday approved 13 projects worth Rs226.7 billion. Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, approved eight projects worth Rs.31.6 billion and recommended five projects worth Rs195.1 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting. Projects related to Devolution & Area Development, Education, Energy, Governance, Health Industries & Commerce, Food & Agriculture and Physical Planning & Housing were presented in the meeting. Four projects related to Energy were presented in the meeting. The project titled “500 kV Chakwal substation” worth Rs8956.39 million and “Hydropower & Renewable Energy-II, Gilgit Baltistan(KFW) ” worth Rs2260.194 were approved. Two projects “Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project” worth Rs122977.00 million and “Evacuation of power for Wind power project at Jhampir and Gharo” worth Rs13405.87 million were recommended to ECNEC for approval.

A project related to Devolution & Area Development namely “Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP)” worth Rs15524.58 million was referred to ECNEC. The overall objective of the project is to contribute to reduction of poverty in Southern Punjab region. The project aims to increase the income of poor households by increasing agriculture productivity, improved livelihood opportunities, improve community physical infrastructure and level of skills through vocational trainings especially for women.

Two projects related to Education were presented in the meeting. The first project was “Establishment & Operation of Basic Education Community Schools” worth Rs5194.558 million and “Improving Human Development Indicators in Pakistan with focus on MDGS is relating to education and six EFA Goals” worth Rs3306.024 million were approved in the meeting with the direction that Ministry concerned will not come up for any further revision of both the projects.

Two projects related to Governance namely “Punjab Cities Program, (PCP)” worth Rs32530.24 million and “Pakistan Single window” worth Rs10640.617 million were referred to ECNEC. A project related to Health namely “Procurement, Installation and Commissioning of Medical Equipment for three Hospitals in Afghanistan including 60 bed Nishtar Kidney Hospital, Jalalabad, 200 bed Jinnah Hospital, Kabul, and 100 bed Naib aAmanullah Khan Logari Hospital, Logar” worth Rs2355.537 million was approved by CDWP.

In Industries and Commerce project of “National Strategic Program for Acquisition of Industrial Technology (NASPAIT)” worth Rs2914.12 million was approved by CDWP. The main objective of this project is to upgrade technology and skills of economic sectors of Pakistan, therefore, cross sector interventions are planed and designed to textile, engineering & technology and construction for knowledge based technological development of these sectors.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing presented in the meeting titled “Construction of three Sewerage Treatment Plants and Related Sewerage System to Treat the Waste Water Falling into Korang River, Rawal Lake and other Area of ICT” worth Rs3971.35 million was reconsidered due to change in shape and cost of the project and this project also approved by CDWP.

A Project related to Food & Agriculture Promoting Research for Productivity Enhancement in Pluses worth Rs2599.590 was also approved by CDWP.