SANYA-China’s online literature has developed rapidly in recent years with the rise of Internet and mobile reading and becoming increasingly popular with foreign readers, an official of the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration said Friday.

Fang Zhenghui, deputy director of the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, made the remarks at a themed forum at the ongoing Hainan Island International Book (Tourism) Fair, held in the resort city of Sanya, southern China’s Hainan Province. This year saw China’s online literature translated into more than 10 foreign languages, including English, French, Japanese and Russian, and read by readers from more than 40 countries and regions along the Belt and Road, Fang said. The highest views of a single piece have exceeded 300 million.

He Hong, director of the online literature center of the China Writers Association, believed that online literature is at the forefront of promoting Chinese culture overseas.

So far, China has about 14 million online writers and more than 450 million readers of online literature.

The Hainan Island International Book (Tourism) Fair, which opened on Friday, has attracted nearly 200 publishing agencies and exhibitors from home and abroad.

Highlighting tourism books, the four-day expo is aimed at promoting cultural exchanges and mutual learning and includes more than 60 events such as forums and exhibitions.