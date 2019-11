Share:

KARACHI - Body of daughter of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA from Punjab Mumtaz Chang was recovered from her house in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi.

According to details, Shifa Mumtaz Chang was found conscious inside room of her house on Khayaban-e-Rahat in Phase VI, DHA, and was taken to a hospital in Clifton where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

SHO Gizri Rizwan Haider said that no legal action had been initiated since Shifa was believed to have died of natural causes.