Share:

ISLAMABAD - The deadline for registration under Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) has been extended again till December 15. The registration process to provide houses to homeless people started on July 15, 2019, for three months till October 15, 2019 but it was extended by one month (November 15). Seeing the interest of people in the registration process, the deadline has been extended again till December 15, the official sources said on Monday. The source said the registration phase for NPHP was in full swing throughout the country and more than 1.6 million people had got themselves registered for it. Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the second phase of registration for the NPHP during July, 2019 which is a step forward to provide affordable housing facility to the low-income sections of the population. He said that people were quite enthusiastically registering themselves for NPHP and over 1.6 million citizens had so far been registered. The registration process for NPHP will continue till December 15 and citizens from all districts from across the country can apply for the Program.

Moreover, he said that data was being gathered from the masses under this registration process in order to know their requirements and launch housing projects understandably. Through registration process, launched by NADRA, a clear picture of vital statistics relating to housing project including area preference, required finances and civic amenities, would be obtained. The source said that a comprehensive database was being prepared, containing all vital information.