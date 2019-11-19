Share:

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions in recent years. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species aedes aegypti. This mosquito is not only confined to transmit dengue, but it also can transmit chikungunya, yellow fever, and zika infection.

Symptoms of dengue disease are: sudden high fever; severe headaches; pain behind the eyes; severe joint, and muscle pain; fatigue; nausea; vomiting; skin rash, and mild bleeding.

Dengue is one of the deadliest ever in the world and it affected Pakistan as well.

In November 2010, more than 21,204 were diagnosed with dengue fever and more than 300 people died of dengue fever those infected were mainly from the Punjab province. In 2017 dengue outbroke in Peshawar hundreds of incidents of dengue fever were reported. About 4,320 suspect cases were received, 831 were positive, and dozens of people died, many cases were founded in Balochistan and Sindh as well. Unfortunately, dengue outbreak in Punjab again, 218 new dengue cases reported across Punjab in 24 hours. Sadly, due to drastic increasing of dengue, many cases were reported from the twin city of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“Prevention is better than cure” keeping this in mind we can protect ourselves by the precautions: first and foremost protect yourself against mosquito bites, prevent mosquito breeding inside and outside your home, avoid visiting areas prone to mosquitoes, use a mosquito net while sleeping so on and so forth.

ABRAR MOOSA,

Gwadar.