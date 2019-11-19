Share:

LAHORE - Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar has urged the aspiring doctors to focus on studies and research and give due attention to extracurricular activities.

Speaking at white coat ceremony at AMC on Monday, he said that basic aim should be to become able doctor for serving the ailing humanity.

“Service of ailing humanity should be the main objective. Prayers of patients and their families would take you to the heights of your profession”, Prof Zafar suggested the medical students for session 2019-2024. Faculty members and parents attended simple but impressive ceremony. Prof Alfareed Zafar congratulated all the students and their parents and expressed best wishes for their success in future. He added that these 100 students have accepted a big challenge. He lauded the government step of appointments of 1000 medical officers and 5000 nurses, saying it was possible due to personal interest and efforts of Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid. He said that number of steps has been taken for the up-gradation of health sector in Punjab and latest facilities have been provided in the public sectors hospitals. Prof Muneeza presented vote of thanks to all the guests on this occasion.