PARIS - French “yellow vest” demonstrators oc­cupied a top Parisian department store on Sunday, a day after clashes in the capi­tal on the first anniversary of the protest movement.

The glitzy Galeries Lafayette store in the Opera shopping district was evacu­ated after dozens of protesters chanting anti-capitalist and anti-government slo­gans took over the third floor. The pro­testers were expelled shortly afterwards by security staff.

The store — one of the top destina­tions in Paris for moneyed foreign tour­ists, which was targeted by the dem­onstrators as a “consumerist temple” — said it would remain closed for the rest of the day.

The protest came on a second day of demonstrations to mark the anniversary of a leaderless revolt that badly rattled President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government. Twenty people were arrest­ed Sunday in Paris but in most places the protests were peaceful.

On Saturday, police in Paris had battled rioters for hours around the southeast­ern Place d’Italie square, where a yellow vest march was shut down by the author­ities after turning violent.

Several cars were overturned or set alight, bus shelters were smashed and a monument to a World War II hero Mar­shal Alphonse Juin was defaced by dem­onstrators dressed in black, who wore masks to hide their faces.

Police checked thousands of demon­strators over the weekend. On Sunday, prosecutors said 169 were held in cus­tody including eight minors.

Castaner claimed that there were “few demonstrators” among at the protesters in Paris, who he said were mainly “thugs, brutes who came to fight the security forces and prevent the emergency ser­vices from doing their work”.

But leftist TV historian Mathilde Lar­rere wrote on Twitter that she and two friends were prevented from leaving the protest after the clashes began because of police crowd control tactics.

She accused the police of tactics “un­worthy of a democratic state”, citing “the repeated teargassing and (stun) gre­nades going off everywhere”.

In rural France, by contrast, the mood of the anniversary was more festive. Many yellow vests returned to the traf­fic roundabouts they occupied last year when they began rebelling against Ma­cron’s economic policies.

But at the town of Le Pont-de-Beau­voisin in the southeast Savoie region, around 60 people paid tribute to a yel­low vest protester who died a year ago. Chantal Mazet was knocked over by a car at a roundabout on the first day of the protests.

The interior ministry put the number of demonstrators on Saturday at 28,600 nationwide but the organisers said near­ly 40,000 people had rallied — a far cry from the estimated 282,000 who took part in the first big day of protests on No­vember 17, 2018.