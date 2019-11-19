Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Monday suggested national dialogue for free and fair general elections in 2020.

“Our party wants fresh polls next year. It is the only way forward for facing political and economic challenges,” he said while talking to media after PML-N parliamentary committee meeting at the party secretariat in Model Town. Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting. Ahsan Iqbal said the present regime has failed on every front and fresh election was the only option to take the country out of prevailing chaos.

Giving details of the meeting, he said the party discussed prevailing political and economic situation including inflation, poverty and unemployment in the country and governance ‘breakdown’ in Punjab. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan should devise a foolproof mechanism to ensure free and fair elections after due consultations with the stakeholders- all the political parties. He said that the party had decided to intensify ongoing protest drive against the ‘incompetent government’. He said the Rehbar Committee will discuss future course of action in the next meeting. Ahsan said that every opposition party had own Plan B and C. He said the PML-N would also run a membership drive across the country. He accused the PTI government of deceiving people of South Punjab through false promises. The PML-N leader said that his party would raise the issue of new provinces including the South Punjab and Hazara.

Referring to the departure of Nawaz Sharif for London on Tuesday (today), he said it was delayed at least by 15 days due to unnecessary hurdles which could prove fatal. He lamented that the government was doing politics on the health of Nawaz Sharif. He said it was pity that even the ministers were issuing statements against seriously ill ex-PM.