Share:

SIALKOT - The government has opened newly renovated Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur also for the general public.

A large number of the general public (including woman and children) from across Pakistan were visiting Kartarpur Corridor and this Gurdwara on the eve of the 550th birthday anniversary of Baba Jee Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

Officials added that the general public was being given entry to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur after showing their CNICs with entry ticket of Rs.200 per person there.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has rejected this Rs.200 per person entry ticket for general public, urging the Pakistan government to abolish this entry ticket and demanded free entry of Pakistani citizens in Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.