BAHAWALPUR - The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur jointly organised a grand Seeratun Nabi (SAWW) and Pegham-e-Pakistan seminar here on Monday. IUB Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob presided the event while Prof Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh, President International Islamic University Islamabad was the chief guest and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ziail Haq, Director General, International Research Institute Islamabad was the guest of honor on the occasion. In his speech, Prof Dr Athar Mahboob lauded the efforts of IIU for promoting the message of peace and tolerance under Pegham-e-Pakistan Campaign and advised student to deeply study Muslim history which will be helpful to face challenges of the today’s world. Prof Ahmed Yousaf Ahmed Al Draiweesh said that Pakistan is in fact revival of Riyasat-e-Madina that is why the whole Muslim world believes in strength and prosperity of this country.

He said that Bahawalpur was ruled by a noble family which migrated from Arab land and established a true Muslim welfare state in this region. He praised the Muslim cultural heritage of Bahawalpur State which is clearly depicted in the great educational values of this region. Prof Dr Muhammad Ziaul Haq discussed in detail the efforts to involve youth to bring Pakistan a peace loving country.