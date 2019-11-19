Share:

LAHORE - As part of Plan-B, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) staged a sit in at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing on Monday, causing massive traffic jam on GT Road and huge inconvenience to commuters, especially women and children.

Dozens of JUI-F workers reached Imamia Colony after Zohar prayers and staged a sit in that continued for around five hours, causing huge inconvenience to the motorists coming Lahore on GT Road.

Carrying party flags and placards and banners inscribed with writing against the present regime, the workers continued chanting slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to JUI-F local leadership, the plan ‘B’ had not originally included blocking of the main roads leading to Lahore but on Sunday central command instructed resorting to this tactics. Though the protesters allowed traffic movement on service road, the blockage of main entry/exit point caused worst traffic mess. The workers staging the sit-in returned to their homes after Maghrib prayers, resuming the normal traffic. The sit-in will be continued till the next announcement by the party leadership as the workers will resume the protest on Tuesday (today) afternoon.