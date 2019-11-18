Share:

RAWALPINDI - The speakers said that the livestock sector plays a key role in national economy and emphasised on the importance of dairy farming.

They stated these views at the inaugural session of two-day 2nd National Training workshop on Profitable Dairy Farming at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Monday.

The workshop was organised by the department of Livestock Production and Management in collaboration with the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), with an aim to enhance participants’ practical knowledge/skills about modern techniques of dairy farm management with special emphasis on breeding, health and feed quality management.

More than 30 commercial farmers, farm managers, faculty, postgraduate students and especially women who are mainly involved in management operation of dairy animals in rural life are participating in the workshop.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman, while addressing the participants, said that the livestock sector plays a key role in national economy and emphasised on the importance of dairy farming. He said that the mostly farmers are dependent on livestock and it is still the main source of their livelihood. He encouraged the participants to actively take part in the current opportunity.

He emphasised that the farmers can bring real change in the economy of Pakistan.

He said that such types of workshops are necessary for knowledge sharing and skills development of dairy professionals.

The Vice Chancellor also encouraged the team of event organisers for their well-managed timely efforts.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Dr. Arfan Yousaf chaired the workshop and emphasised the importance of the dairy farming and this workshop to build the capacities of dairy farmers to manage large commercial farms.

NRSP Regional Progamme Manager Dr. Muhammad Tariq told the audience about NRSP program and its commitment about training of the farmers.

He also promised for further collaboration about the future training programmes.

Earlier, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad Chairman, Department of Livestock Production and Management shed light on the aims and objectives of the workshop. He also thanked the guests and participating farmers.

The module of the training workshop covers different topics including selection and reproduction in dairy animals, dairy farm animal breeding and genetics on modern lines, assisted reproductive technologies for profitable farming, concern of animal welfare and quantitative parameters, modern dairy farming, management of transition cow, innovative feeding approaches, mastitis and economics of dairy farm, dairy farm mechanisation, and requirements for successful commercial dairy farms etc.