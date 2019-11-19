Share:

KARACHI - With an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established Free Eye Camp at Gujjo village of District Thatta in Sindh.

A team of qualified Eye Specialists from Pakistan Navy and Eye Sight Trust along with related paramedical staff was deputed at the eye camp.

The team provided free consultation to visiting patients from Gujjo and adjoining areas. Besides providing basic eye treatment, free medicines & glasses were also distributed among patients. In addition to treatment, a lecture was also given to the locals on common eye infections, ophthalmic diseases and preventive measure.

A large number of patients including men, women and children were treated at the Eye Camp.