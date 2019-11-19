Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s senior amateur golf team left for Malaysia to compete in the three-round Asia Pacific Senior Amateur Golf Championship 2019 scheduled to be held at Sungai Long Golf and Country Club Golf Course in Kuala Lumpur from November 20 to 22. The event is being organised by Asia Pacific Golf Confederation and Malaysian Golf Association. Pakistan team comprises senior amateurs above 55 years of age and includes Asif Mehdi, Rustam Chatta, M Shafi, M Waqar, Shoaib Ahmed and Javed A Khan, who were selected after highly competitive trials arranged by Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF). Expectations are that they will bring honors to the country. Opposing them will be highly skilled ones from Asia Pacific countries including India and the titles at stake are individual champion and team champion.