ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that the ongoing process of accountability would continue and he will not spare even a single person that has plundered the national wealth.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Havelian-Mansehra Section of Hazara Motorway on Monday, he said he will not be pressured by blackmailing of opposition parties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had become a whole encompassing project to play a key role in development of Pakistan.

“CPEC is not the name of a road; rather it is a new vision for development,” he said.

He said, “Youth are our biggest asset and their potential will be fully harnessed for national development. Pakistan is blessed with plenty of resources which are needed to be properly utilised for national development.”

Imran said his government was working hard to transform the economic situation of the country. He said, “We have waived off duty on all hospital equipment and machinery to encourage investments into hospitals and healthcare.”

He said the Health Insaaf Cards provided by the government will help the poor receive quality medical care free of cost.

He said, “We are focusing on agriculture and industry to bring prosperity in the country by providing job opportunities to the youth.”

Imran said the housing project started by the PTI government would facilitate 40 allied industries, creating a number of employment opportunities. He said five million houses would be constructed in the five-year tenure of the incumbent government.

Referring to political situation, the prime minister said those who came to hold protest in Islamabad could not stay for a few days as they had no objective. On the other hand, he said, his party held a sit-in in Islamabad for 126 days, as it had a clear objective and mission.

The premier said the JUI-F sit-in had no clear agenda and the seminary students were brought to participate in it on false promises.

The prime minister said the selling of religion is the biggest sin.

Imran said leaders of PML-N and PPP also made speeches at the container of JUI-F as they had their vested interests that they wanted to protect themselves. He said their protest was aimed at diverting the attention from the crucial issue of Kashmir.

Addressing the ceremony, Communication Minister Murad Saeed said the western route of CPEC will also be completed soon.

He said the construction of 300-km long road will begin in February next year.

He said all institutions were facing loss when the PTI government came into power.

Due to transparent accountability, billions of rupees are being recovered from corrupt elements. Over Rs10 billion have been recovered through audit in NHA and communication ministry and deposited in the national exchequer. He said the communication ministry had earned 43 billion rupees last year while it had set target of Rs50 billion for this year.

He said a training programme had been initiated in NHA and communication ministry according to vision of prime minster and 45,000 youth will be trained under the programme.

The project is a high-level, high-grade and subsequent development of Karakorum Highway and is a core section of CPEC and an important part of North-South Trunk Road Network.

The construction of this project will significantly promote development in the local economy and the development of urbanization in the country.

The expressway consists of two sections. The first section is from Havelian to North-Abbottabad with length of 27.42 km and while the second section starts from North-Abbottabad to end at Mansehra with length of 11.880 km.

There are 3 interchanges, 47 bridges, 12 Flyover, 143 underpasses, 2 tunnels and 4 toll stations on this section of motorway.