SIALKOT-PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has asked the Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down as PM and announce early general elections.

He was addressing the party workers near Narowal. He said that the PTI government miserably failed to give any relief in every sphere of life to the people due to its failed economical and political policies.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the economic and political crises were getting worse day by day due to which PM Imran Khan has no right to rule the nation further.

He strongly condemned PTI government for character assassination of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif besides creating all kinds of hurdles in his way to go abroad for his medical treatment there.

He said that the permission granted by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to former PM Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his medical treatment was a clear verdict against PTI government’s biased stance.

He said that the PTI government has snatched the basic right of living life from the people by bringing the storm of uncontrolled and sky-rocketing price hike in the country. He said that the PTI government has also made one million people unemployed pushing down the 0.6 million people to live under the poverty line.

Ch Ahsan Iqbal asked PM Imran Khan to accept his political and economical defeat and step down as PM by tendering his resignation as well.

ROAD PROJECT NEAR

COMPLETION

The construction work of 89 kilometre Sialkot-Lahore Motorway has entered its final stages.

The construction work on Wahdu Inter-change has begun with usage of heavy machinery. Earlier, the machinery was busy there in the construction of Kartarpur Corridor and expansion of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

According to the concerned officials , the constriction work of tracks along the both sides of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, eight flyovers, 40 head bridges and 70 underpasses has completed. Officials added that as many as seven inter-changes would be established on this motorway, officials added.

Two killed

Two women Safia Bibi (60) , Rehana Bibi (53) were killed and eleven other persons were injured seriously when a bus, carrying wedding guests, over turned after hitting a motorcycle near village Uddo Fataah, Pasrur tehsil here.

Both women died on the spot. While, eleven other wedding guests were injured seriously in this fatal road accident.

Rescuers of Rescue 1122 shifted injured to local hospitals in critical condition. The condition of five injured was stated to be dangerous as their ribs, arms,legs were fractured with severe head injuries.Police are investigating...#

Awareness

The personnel of the Rescue 1122 Sialkot took out an anti-road accidents awareness-raising walk to mark the importance of the “World Day of Remembrance For Road Traffic Accidents” here today.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sialkot Syed Kamal Abid led this walk. The participants were carrying banners and placards. They marched on city roads. Walk began from Rescue 1122 Central Station Sialkot and it ended at Allama Iqbal Chowk. On this occasion, they stressed the need of complete implementation on safety measures for ensuring safety on roads. They said that implementation on the traffic rules could help to avert the fatal road accidents.