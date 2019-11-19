Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday said the department was ensuring the best service delivery with determination to protect properties and lives of people. The officials should deal with people politely and with good behavior as per the vision of Open Door Policy (ODP), he added. He expressed these views while addressing the under training ASP of the 46th specialized training programme at the Central Police Office. The delegation included six women ASPs and collectively 32 under training officers from the National Police Academy. The IGP said that under training officers should learn and adopt modern policing, the latest technology and investigation modes for upgrading standard of the police. He said officials should perform their duties keeping in view smart and community policing coupled with hard work, commitment and diligence.

He added that for quick delivery of police services to public, the police had launched different facilitation projects like front desk, police khidmat marakiz, 8787 complaint centre and digitalization of police stations.

Addl IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani briefed the delegation about the modern projects, operational methods and projects of public service delivery and also steps taken by the Punjab Police in this regard.

DIG Information Technology (IT) Zulfiqar Hameed briefed the delegation about IT and modern technology based projects of the Punjab police.