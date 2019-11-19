Share:

FRANCE (GN): A suspension bridge has collapsed over a river north of Toulouse in south-western France, kill­ing a 15-year-old girl, with other people feared miss­ing. Several vehicles fell into the River Tarn when the structure near the village of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn fell down at around 08:00 (07:00 GMT). The bridge, 155m (170 yards) long and almost 7m wide, was renovated in 2003 by Haute-Garonne council. An investigation into the causes of the incident has been opened. Four people were rescued and the river is still being searched for oth­ers who may be missing. At least 60 emergency services personnel have been work­ing at the scene. The num­ber of vehicles involved has been disputed, but includes at least one truck, a car and potentially a van.according to local websites. Georges Méric, president of the re­gional council, said he would go to the scene to be with the victims, their relatives and the emergency services.