Politics which is an idea or activity aimed at influencing governments so as to represent the public and manifest its general will is now a days in a big crisis in the world generally and in some states, including Pakistan, particularly. In fact, politics does not suit in any other form of a government more than it does to a democratic one. Democracy and politics are too inter-connected that sometimes survival of one becomes dangerous without the other.

However, democracy with being manipulated in Pakistan, has made it astonishing now to properly recognize who is a real political practitioner.

The very mean of politics which is to represent public mandate has now come in a chaos. After all, respecting of democratic norms is the only way possible of getting out the politics of the crises, especially in our country.

IRSHAD HAMEED,

Lahore.