Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will work closely to work on encroachments, parking, public toilets, and development projects in the city.

A core committee comprising RDA, RCCI and representatives from trade associations will be formed for implementing the suggestions, recommendations and follow ups on the key projects aiming to improve the city facelift and outlook.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mahmood Murtaza while addressing a meeting on Monday appreciated RCCI’s suggestions for the city’s beauty, improvement and refinement and pledged its resolve to work together with all stakeholders regarding development plans.

He asked RCCI and trade associations to identify places for public toilets at key markets, roads and plaza, which will be built under public private partnership and their ownership will be given to respective trade association for maintenance, cleanliness and repair work.

RDA chairman also sought suggestions for allocating specific time table for loading and unloading in the city to bring ease on traffic during peak hours.

RCCI President Saboor Malik urged that a comprehensive must be adopted to address the encroachment issue to fix it once for all and assured full support and cooperation from RCCI and traders community.

The businesses are suffering from encroachments, even pedestrians cannot move freely in the markets, he added.

He suggested that RDA can become a partner with RCCI’s Glorious Rawalpindi project aiming to revitalise the city facelift and beautification initiatives.

RCCI chief said that city has become a congested place and we need a proactive and smart approach towards addressing parking issues on modern lines. A multi-storey parking plaza can be built to address traffic congestion and RCCI is ready to identify places in the city for parking plaza, he added.

Representatives from trade associations, Chaudary Iqbal, Taj Abbasi, Tahir Taj Bhatti, Mumtaz Ahmad, Afzaal Saeed, Tariq Jadoon, Nosherwan Khalil Khan among others, WASA and RDA officials were also present on the occasion.