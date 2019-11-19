Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the Pakistan Railways (PR) to submit lease bidding plan and accounts details of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Lahore in 15 days.

The court also summoned concerned railway officials on the next date of hearing.

A three-member bench of the court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the matter regarding implementation of the court order for leasing out the premises of Old Railways Golf Club.

During the course of hearing, Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked counsel for the railways whether the department’s management had to run railways or the golf club. He said that process for the bidding should start immediately.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the auditor’s report had made serious accusations against the former administration.

Court also summons concerned railway officials in the next hearing

Barrister Ali Zafar, counsel for the former management, said that his client would answer all allegations. He alleged that that the audit report was biased.

He said that after taking over the control of the club, the railways had neither submitted accounts details nor started the bidding process. He said that the railways administration did not obey the court.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that after the allegations listed in the audit report, the former administration might not even be included in the bidding process.

The counsel for the railways said that the previous administration had hired the Ferguson Company for audit of the club.

He said that the railways could not conduct audit of the club as the former administration did not provide details of accounts. Ali Zafar said that all records were with the Railway Administration.

Justice Bandial asked the counsel for Railways to file a case for a missing record.

He asked the counsel to provide details of records not received by the court, which would later issue an appropriate order.

The court directed the Railways administration to immediately begin the bidding process.

The railways counsel said that they had filed a petition, seeking three-month time to hire a consultant for bidding process.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the counsel to submit the plan, then the court would issue the appropriate order.

NAB Prosecutor Nayyar Rizvi said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also filed a reference over the matter and Seventeen accused were named in the reference.

The court directed the NAB to continue its proceedings against the reference.

The court dismissed the Railways report, sought new report and adjourned hearing for two weeks.