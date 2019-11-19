Share:

SARGODHA -Apart from imparting knowledge, the universities can play its role as a catalyst for highlighting importance of literature and its impact on individuals. The youth, being an agent of change and key stakeholders, must write poetry closer to the humane emotional values adoptable in all cultural geography of the world. This was the crux of deliberations at a daylong seminar held at Sargodha University (SU) titled: ‘Metaphysical and Modern Poetry’ on Monday. The seminar was organized by the Department of English, Sargodha University. The speakers expressed that the metaphysical style has continued both to maintain its identity and integrity and to stimulate fresh critical interpretation and vital poetic experimentation. The event featured the dialogue between a galaxy of literary figures including professor of Qurtaba University Peshawar Dr Zahir Jang Khattak, professor Zile Hasnain Bokhari, Incharge English Department SU, Ijaz Asghar Bhatti, lecturer of English Department SU, Ms Hira Ali, faculty members and the students. Addressing the seminar, Dr Khattak stressed on the inclusion of the theme of human rights either in poetry or in form of short poems as moral values keep us together. He enlightened the students about work of ‘George Herbert, John Donne and many other metaphysical poets and informed how modern man can do research in the field of poetry.