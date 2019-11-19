Share:

FAISALABAD -Seven persons died and another injured in various road accidents and other incidents occurred in different localities of Faisalabad on Monday, police said. A police constable Anjum Rasool, resident of Chak 247/RB died after his motorcycle smashed into a poultry laden pickup parked at roadside near Mehr Phatak. A labourer Sardar Ali 55, s/o Salabat Ali died after crushed by dumper while reversing during work at material loading site.

Two speeding motorcycles collided head-on near Jhang Bypass in Thekrianwala area, resultantly Farhad, son of Gulzar died on the spot while his brother Shehbaz sustained critically injuries. A man Abbas 40, s/o Khadim Hussain died after his motorcycle hit a camel cart in Chak 422-GB, Tandlianwala.

In Chenab Club Chowk, a labourer Nawaz 59, s/o Inyat died in hit and run accident. A factory labourer was electrocuted to death after his mistakenly touched live naked wire. Nine-year-old Selman died after he fell down from roof of his house while playing with friends in Ghulam Muhammadabad area. The bodies and injured of all incidents were shifted to hospital and the police after registering separate cases have started investigation.