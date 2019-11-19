Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday said that the increase in cases of dog bites across the province was of grave concern and the government of Sindh should take practical steps in this regard.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after visiting the injured Hasnain, who was admitted to NICH after being bitten by dogs in Larkana.

The governor said that the Prime Minister was very concerned for the people of Sindh. I have been directed by him to visit Hasnain.

He said that Prime Minister had given the responsibility to Member National Assembly, Aftab Siddiqui, to assist in the treatment of Hasnain.

Ismail said financial assistance would also be provided to the affected family.

To a question, the Governor said that the NICH was being administered by the Sindh government so Sindh government could solve the shortage of staff and other problems.

Ismail said that doctors were trying their best but child’s face and head had been badly affected by dog bites.

He said that the federal government would provide all possible support to parents for treatment. The federation was ready to provide all possible assistance in this regard.

Earlier, the governor was briefed by Dr Jamal Raza Director NICH and informed about the condition of Hasnain.