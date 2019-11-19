Share:

DUBAI (PR): Sleep Expo Middle East, the only event of its kind in the region dedicated to the booming sleep market, has announced the launch of a brand-new award aimed at recognising exemplary accomplishments amongst players in the industry. As the first-ever accolade program for the difference makers in the sleep business community, the Sleep Expo Awards will honor the best and the brightest mattress manufacturers, bed retailers and hotels in the Middle East and Africa. “There has been a massive growth in the region’s sleep market over the past years and with positive predictions ahead, it’s an opportune time to create a new initiative that will celebrate the sector’s hard work and dedication.