ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army on Monday successfully conducted training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-1, the media wing of the army said.

“The launch was conducted as part of a training exercise, which was aimed at testing the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command,” said DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

“Troops displayed a high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the potent weapon system, ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence,” he said.

Shaheen-1 is capable of delivering all types of warheads up to a range of 650 kilometres, Ghafoor informed.

The training launch was witnessed by DG Strategic Plans Division, commander Army Strategic Forces Command, and chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM), besides senior officers of the division, ASFC, scientists and engineers, according to the statement.

In August, Pakistan had successfully carried out the night training launch of Ghaznavi, another surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which can deliver multiple types of warheads up to 290 kilometres.