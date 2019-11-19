Share:

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Tuesday that it had discontinued its investigation into an alleged rape by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange because the evidence has weakened considerably due to the long period of time that has elapsed since the events in question.

"I would like to emphasize that the injured party has submitted a credible and reliable version of events. Her statements have been coherent, extensive and detailed; however, my overall assessment is that the evidential situation has been weakened to such an extent that there is no longer any reason to continue the investigation," said Eva-Marie Persson, deputy director of public prosecution, in a press release.

According to the release, the preliminary investigation concerning allegations against Assange was resumed on May 13, 2019, after Assange left the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The investigation relates to a suspected rape committed in August 2010. A number of investigative measures have been conducted since May, largely in the form of witness interviews.

The investigation dates back to 2010, when Assange was accused of sexual molestation, coercion and rape. At the time, Assange denied the accusations but refused to be questioned in Sweden, fearing that Sweden would then extradite him to the U.S. to face conspiracy charges.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority reopened the investigation in April 2019 after Assange had lost diplomatic immunity and was arrested by the British authorities.

Persson had planned to have Assange brought to Sweden for questioning, but in June the Swedish authority decided not to pursue extradition, meaning that Assange would have to be questioned in Britain.

Currently, Assange is imprisoned in Britain, where he is serving 50 weeks after being convicted of violating British bail rules.

The United States has requested that he be extradited there, where he is allegedly suspected of violating the country's laws on espionage.