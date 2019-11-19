Share:

PARIS (PR): Right to information was the word of the day at the only stall of Pakistan at the second edition of the Paris Peace forumat la Grande Halle de La Villlette, in Paris, France. The Paris Peace Forum is a European initiative championed by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron to tackle global problems that requires international cooperation and collective action. In a time when countries around the world are increasingly turning inwards, there was a need for more cooperation and collective action. The Paris Peace Forum received more than 700 project submissions from 115 countries and led by a wide panel of actors of global governance, such as states, international organizations, NGOs, companies, foundations, philanthropic organizations etc.