BAHAWALPUR - The police on Monday claimed to have arrested two Indian nationals in Chiolistan for entering Pakistan illegally. The district police officials said that both the Indians entered Pakistan without proper documentation.

A case has been registered by the law enforcement agencies against the arrested Indian national who were identified as: Prashant and Wari Lal, belonging Indian states Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad, respectively.

According to police sources, one of the suspects is a software engineer, raising the suspicion that he might have

been sent to Pakistan to

carry out some sophisticated terror attack.

Earlier in September, the FIA had arrested an alleged spy from Torkham border, identified as Umar Daud.

In an official press release, the FIA said it handed him over to Peshawar officials.

During questioning, the suspect said that he belonged to district Karak and had an Afghani passport.

As per International Border Management System, he was placed on Exit Control List (ECL) by the police. The suspect went to Afghanistan in 2013 and also travelled to India five times.