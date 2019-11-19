Share:

KARACHI - Police on Monday claimed to have busted two gangs involved in looting citizens in Karachi during several street crime incidents.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal along with other officials announced the arrests during a presser at his office on Monday.

Divulging the details, he said that one of the groups comprised of three accused and was involved in looting citizens as soon as they withdraw cash from banks.

Informing regarding their modus operandi, the DIG said that one of the accused remains in the bank to identify their target while the others follow him, depriving of the valuables at a location of their choice.

They have admitted 17 snatching incidents during the past one and a half year, he said. “Recently, a person named Kamran was deprived of around Rs 20 million from the gang.”

He further informed that they have recovered looted amount worth three million rupees from their possession. The police also recovered weapons and a motorcycle used in the criminal activity from their custody. Detailing arrest of another gang, the DIG said that it comprised of two members and were involved in looting 45 mobile phones from a shop in a day-light robbery bid. “We have recovered 25 mobile phones from their possession,” he announced.