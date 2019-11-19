Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will be the chief guest at the 26th convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore on Tuesday (today). A total of 2,256 students including 24 PhD, 475 MPhil/MS, 95 MSc and 1,662 graduates of BSc session 2015 and Architecture 2014 would get their degrees, and 66 students would get gold medals. It is said that 1,683 students of UET Lahore, 226 students of New Campus Kala Shah Kaku, 159 students of UET Faisalabad campus, 85 students of Rachna College of Engineering and Technology, 103 students of UET Narowal campus would get degrees. Official sources say that all arrangements have been completed for the ceremony.