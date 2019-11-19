Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday witnessed uproar when the opposition tried to raise issue of surge in dog bite cases across the province as the Pakistan Peoples Party members kept shouting during Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi’s point of order on the issue whereas in the response, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawmakers also stood up and chanted anti-government slogans.

The proceedings of the assembly were going smoothly until the Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari gave floor to the Opposition Leader who said that according to official figures, 1866,569 people were bitten and mutilated by stray dogs in the first 10 months of 2019. He said the matter was of grave concern for every member and regretted that ‘the provincial government didn’t bother to give official statement’. “Recently, a six-year old child was bitten by numbers of dogs in Larkana but he was not provided due medical aide there as his family members were unable to have even ambulance to shift him to the hospital,” he added.

Sharjeel Inam Memon and other members of the PPP kept shouting and passing remarks during Naqvi’s point of order on which the PTI parliamentary leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and other legislators—who were carrying placards inscribed with anti-government slogans—also stood up. The Deputy Speaker initially tried to calm down the protesting members but upon failure, she adjourned the session till Tuesday (today).

After speaking on the issue inside the house, Naqvi flanked with other PTI members also talked to media outside the Assembly and asked the provincial government to rid the people of stray dogs or else ‘we would rid Sindh of dogs’. “So far, 23 persons died after being bitten and injured by stray dogs. Six year-old Husnain was eventually shifted to Karachi as he was not given timely treatment in Larkana,” he added.

Privilege motion against IRSA Chairman admitted

Separately, the house also carried a motion to form seven-member select committee to examine a privilege motion filed by the PPP’s Ghulam Qadir Chandio and Noor Ahmed Bhurgri against the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Chairman Raqeeb Khan for ‘breaching’ privilege of the members by turning down the resolution passed by the Sindh Assembly. “IRSA Chairman Raqeeb Khan remarked during an in-camera meeting of the members of IRSA that the authority is not subjected to any assembly or institution and the resolution carries no weight as it is unnecessary and constitutes meddling into the affairs of IRSA,”the privilege motion read.

Speaking on the privilege motion, one of the movers Ghulam Qadir Chandio said that the IRSA Chairman disrespected the Assembly by uttering the remarks that its resolution carried no weight. “He should be summoned before the committee and asked as to why he passed these remarks,” Chandio demanded.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla while supporting the privilege motion suggested that discussion should be held on the issue but the Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari turned down his proposal and remarked, “You may move a resolution on the same matter as discussion cannot be held on a privilege motion”. Later, a committee comprising the PPP’s—Sharjeel Inam Memon, Abdul Aziz Jenejo, Qasim Soomro and Imdad Pitafi—, Aslam Abro of PTI, Muhammad Hussain Khan and Shaheryar Mahar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Grand Democratic Alliance respectively was formed.

‘Industrial growth slowed down’

Meanwhile, Minister for Commerce and Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that industrial growth was slowed down due to ‘non cooperation’ of the federal government. Responding to a call attention notice moved Rabia Khatoon of the MQM-P, Dharejo said that investors were not willing to invest in these circumstances as the industry had suffered a lot during last and a half year.

ACTION AGAINST SUB-STANDARD ITEMS

Sindh Minister for Food Hari Ram Lal Kishori said that Sindh Food Authority was carrying out crackdown against those who manufacture and sell sub-standard juices and the fine was also imposed on the violators.

He was responding to a call attention notice of the MQM-P’s Ali Khursheedi. “Will the Honourable Minister for Food, Sindh may please to give answer/statement that there is sale ongoing on different areas of Karachi of Chemical or hazardous ingredients on the name of juice. What steps been taken to resolve the issue?,” Khursheedi asked.