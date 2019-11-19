Share:

LAHORE - Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams are vital for water, food and energy security of Pakistan and possess excellent investment opportunities for international financial institutions because of their good rate of returns.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (r) stated this while talking to the delegations of Kuwait Fund for Development (KFD) and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) that called on him at WAPDA House on Monday. The delegations are on a 2-day visit to explore investment opportunities in WAPDA projects, Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam in particular. WAPDA Member (Finance), Advisor (Finance) and General Manager (Finance) Power were also present on the occasion.

WAPDA Chairman, dilating upon financial strength of the organization, said that WAPDA holds a strong asset base, therefore, enjoys trust of national and international financial institutions to arrange funds for its projects. He apprised the delegations that WAPDA completed three mega hydropower projects –969 MW-Neelum Jhelum, 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension and 108 MW-Golen Gol –with the support of foreign and local financial institutions last year, which added unprecedented 2487 MW of hydel electricity to the national grid. Similar to the other WAPDA projects, KFD and IDB will come forward for investment in Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams as well to become partners in progress with Pakistan, he expressed the hope.