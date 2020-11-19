Share:

ATTOCK - The purpose of holding revenue open courts is to solve the revenue related problems of the people and to redress their grievances. Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (R) Muhammad Anwar Khan said this while talking to newsmen. He said that during the last two months, 15,271 applications were received from across the Punjab during open courts which were presided over by deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners and so far 12,626 applications have been settled while action is being taken on rest of the 2,745 applications. He said that these open courts are held on first working day of every month and the purpose is to resolve the problems of the people on the spot and to shun corrupt practices and delaying tactics. The minister said that our sole motto is to root out corruption and to hold the corrupt accountable and bring them to justice. Col Anwar said that the applications received during open courts were related to transfer of land documents, registration of lands, income certificates, inspection record and related to domicile certificates. He said that people are being given relief through these open courts and these will be continued in future also.

Col Anwar while replying to a question said that this government has zero tolerance for the corrupt officials and will be taken to task, however, he said that people must cooperate in this context.