PESHAWAR - At least eight persons died and 30 others injured when the roof of a house collapsed on them during a marriage ceremony at Pewar village of Parachinar area district Kurram on Wednesday. The roof of the house of (retired) Sobedar Mir Ghulam Ghundi Khel caved in all of a sudden. As a result, eight persons including six women and two children died and 30 women and children sustained injuries. The locals and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies after removing the debris. The injured were shifted to hospital where the condition of some of the victims was said to be critical.