ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing in Park Lane graft reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till Thursday (today).

The court urged lawyers for the defence not to use delaying tactics and ensure their attendance on next hearing. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted the hearing in graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one-day exemption from appearance to Asif Ali Zardari and Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed on the request of defence lawyers.

At the outset of hearing, Farouk H. Naek’s associate lawyer Sardar Rizwan prayed to the court to adjourn hearing in the case and stated that senior lawyer was busy in other cases in Karachi.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the defence continued cross-examining of a prosecution witness Munawar Alam on Wednesday in Pink Residency reference against Abdul Ghani Majeed and others. The court also granted one-day exemption from appearance to Muhammad Aslam Qureshi.