Share:

Accountability court on Thursday has directed the authorities to present Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz before the court in bullet proof car.

During the hearing of money laundering reference, admin judge Jawad-ul-Hassan has barred the officials from using armored car for the accused.

Home Secretary and SP security also attended the proceedings on the directives of the court.

Earlier on November 11, 2020, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif were indicted in money laundering reference.

Shehbaz Sharif, while rejecting allegations of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), said that he was being politically victimized.

On September 28, NAB team had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the plea, during which Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer presented his arguments.

Counsel of PML-N President argued that Shehbaz Sharif saved over Rs1,000 billion of national exchequer and never received his pay as a member of National Assembly.