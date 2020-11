Share:

I really appreciated the Police Authority of Punjab for producing an app for the protection of the women in the country.

Using women safety app during any emergency, women can get the services of Police Helpline 15, Rescue 1122, Highway Police and Motorway Police in just one click.

Now it should be the responsibility for all women to download the Punjab Police Women Safety App in their mobile phones and register themselves.

MEHRULLAH MEHR,

Awaran.