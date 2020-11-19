Share:

Rawalpindi-An accused politician of PML-N, arrested by anti-graft body from Ammar Chowk on the charges of selling plots in illegal housing society, was rushed to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after he suddenly fell ill, informed sources on Wednesday.

The doctors have conducted several tests of the accused identified as Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, ex-MPA of PML-N and nephew of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, they said. Two weeks ago, Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal suffered cardiac arrest and was also hospitalised where doctors fixed two stents in his chest. Earlier, the anti-graft body on Tuesday arrested ex-MPA of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal on charges of selling out plots at the hands of public in an illegal and unapproved housing society in Moza Jabbi, informed sources. Arrest was made on orders of Director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region Ms Kanwal Batool Naqvi after registration of FIR against some 12 accused including officers and officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), they said. The case was lodged on a source report under sections 420/468/471/409/109 of PPC and 5/2/47 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 against accused identified as Chauhdry Sarfraz Afzal, former Assistant Director Land and Planning Sami Ullah Khan Niazi, Deputy Director Planning Tahir Mayo, Muhammad Ijaz Deputy Director, Maqsood Ul Hassan, Building Inspector, Malik Ghulam Raza, Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Khan, Muhammad Iftikhar and two construction companies, they said.

However, investigators of ACE RR held only ex-MPA Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal while efforts are underway to handcuff others. In the source report, prepared by Zulfiqar Muhammad Bazid Inspector, it has come to his notice that some persons are selling plots in an illegal housing society “Palm City Housing Scheme” at Moza Jabbi at Chaklala Scheme. He mentioned the owner of housing Scheme had not obtained approval/NoC from authorities concerned and cheated people by depriving them of their hard earned money.

Sources said the ACE investigators had not booked former Director of RDA and other officers and had decided to ascertain their role during the investigation of case.