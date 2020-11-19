Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to follow SOPs to remain safe from the second corona wave. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he appealed to the citizens to wear facemasks while going outside. The government is monitoring the corona situation on a daily basis and every step will be taken to protect the people. People should also observe necessary precautions and adopt social distancing, he added. CM grieved over loss of human lives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to collapse of a roof in a marriage ceremony in Para Chinar and expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.