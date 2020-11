Share:

GILGIT - Fresh polls are ordered at one polling station C-Class Dispensary (Female) in GBA-17 Diamer 3, officials said on Wednesday.The Chief Election Commissioner directed fresh polls at polling station C-Class Dispensary (Female) of GBA-17, Diamer 3 on Sunday as the women voters were restrained to vote through implied agreement or by threats from religious scholars. The application for the fresh polling was submitted by PTI’s Haider Khan.