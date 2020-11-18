Share:

Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan, known as economy of Pakistan. It, unfortunately, looks very dirty by environmental standards. On the side of roads and streets, huge dumps of garbage are seen, causing a stink on the roads. The municipal corporation must be strong to avoid garbage on the streets and to make the city beautiful.

On the side of roads, the corporation must install dustbins so people can dispose of garbage into them. Because of the lack of proper disposal mechanisms, people are compelled to throw away the garbage aside the roads. If anywhere dustbins are available, they are maxed to the brim. All this creates an unbearable smell as well as diseases like dengue and malaria infections.

The municipal corporation must be aware of these things. I request to the muncipal corporation to take a strong action about it. Make Karachi clear to make it our beautiful seaside city.

IRSHAD WAHID,

Karachi.